US Ambassador lauds Ga Mantse

Daily Graphic Jul - 03 - 2024 , 09:57

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has lauded the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, for his exceptional leadership qualities.

The US envoy said Nii Teiko Tsuru had demonstrated unique leadership qualities since assuming office, and needed to be commended. The American diplomat paid a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council in Accra last Friday during which she showered praise on the Ga Mantse for his quest to promote unity among the people of the Ga State.

Ms Palmer particularly praised the traditional leader for how he had addressed chieftaincy issues in his jurisdiction, and appealed to him to open his doors wider for collaboration on such matters.

She said the Ga Mantse's commitment to girl-child development and leadership were worth mentioning, and praised him for his efforts to enrol more girls in formal education and vocational training ventures.

She cited the renovation of the King Tackie Tawiah Senior High School by King Teiko Tsuru as a classic epitome of a leader who had girl-child education at heart.

The Ga Mantse, only last Wednesday, unveiled the renovated King Tackie Tawiah 1 Cluster of Schools at Adabraka in Accra, a basic school established in memory of his late grandfather, King Tackie Tawiah I.

The renovation of the school was part of the king’s effort to improve educational facilities for the youth in the traditional area in one of his efforts to improve educational infrastructure in his jurisdiction.

Nii Teiko Tsuru appealed for support from the United States to assist the Ga State with the resources and expertise necessary to deal with waste management in particular, a campaign the traditional leader has currently embarked on.

He expressed appreciation to the US Ambassador and her team for the visit, saying the gesture would further strengthen the cordial relationship between the two entities.