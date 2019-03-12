fbpx

Uneasy calm on UEW campus over dismissals (PHOTOS)

BY: Graphic Online

There is uneasy calm on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) following the dismissal of some principal staff last Friday.

Some students who are not happy with the development have blocked some principal streets on campus with stones and tables.

The dismissals, according to reports, have resulted in a series of acts of disgruntlement on the part of some staff and students of the institution and that if care is not taken teaching and learning will soon come to a standstill.

More to follow...

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page