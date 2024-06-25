Next article: Many stalled projects will soon resume, thanks to successful negotiations on the restructuring of Ghana's debt - Akufo-Addo

Ullo community rewarded mechanised borehole

Alex Kwame Blege Jun - 25 - 2024 , 02:59

Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd (GGBL), last Saturday, handed over a solar-powered mechanised borehole to the Ullo community in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

Valued at GH¢ 650,000, the solar-powered mechanised borehole is a reward to the community for providing GGBL with raw materials for their products. The project was undertaken in collaboration with WaterAid Ghana.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the GGBL Manager in charge of the Northern, Upper West, North East and Savanna regions, Alfred Nunoo, said the construction of the borehole formed part of their social corporate responsibility, in response to the raw materials they are provided with by the people.

Mr Nunoo said their raw materials, over the years, had enabled GGBL to continue with their products, which are on sale throughout the country and beyond. He told the community that GGBL believed it was necessary to improve access to and availability of potable water, which is an essential commodity for life and should be taken good care of because it is a scarce commodity.

Mr Nunoo thus advised the people to take good care of the water facility they had been provided with to ensure its sustainability.

Collaboration

The Head of Programmes of WaterAid Ghana, Sampson Ahele Tettey, said they had collaborated with various organisations to bring potable water to over 20 communities across the northern parts of the country.

Mr Ahele Tettey, therefore, commended GGBL for coming to the aid of the community of Ullo in their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) by 2030.

He urged the people to contribute small amounts of money for the facility’s upkeep since nobody would provide them with funds for that purpose. He regretted that some of the water facilities which had been provided to some communities were no longer in use since they failed to levy the people for their maintenance.

The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive, Nicholas Siyiri, expressed his gratitude for the support which, he said, had come a long way to bring relief to the people. Mr Soyiri said the people had approached the assembly for the provision of potable water and, lo and behold, GGBL had come to solve the challenge for him.

The Chief of Ullo, Naa Boburononi Amadu Hassan, said the water project, which formed part of their Water for Life programme, was GGBL’s initiative to give back to them for all that they had been receiving over the years.

Naa Hassan said since water was life and it ensured good health and nutritional quality, the community should use the water well to keep healthy lifestyles, and also maintain the facility to ensure its length of life. He thanked GGBL and WaterAid for bringing the facility to them.