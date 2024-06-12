UGBS students urged to master accounting software programmes to remain relevant in the 21st-century workplace

The University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has launched an accounting software curriculum to equip students digitally and prepare them for the job market.

Additionally, students will be trained in accounting software programmes to keep them abreast with the digital world.

According to the Dean of UGBS, Professor Justice N. Bawole, the decision to do this has been long coming and it is intended to fulfill the school's mandate of teaching students’ things that will bring them equal to the task as far as technology is concerned.

"We have commissioned a number of computers where students can go, get laptops for their projects and return them after use. They also have access to some of this softwares they can explore, and ask questions," he said.

Preparation

He also highlighted the importance of the new curriculum in preparing students for the evolving demands of digitalisation in the accounting profession and reducing the need for additional training by companies.

Prof. Bawole noted that many companies have shifted from traditional accounting practices to the newly launched software and emphasised the school's commitment to supporting the University of Ghana’s ‘1 student 1 laptop’ initiative by the Vice Chancellor.

The newly introduced accounting software are Spreadsheet Accounting, Tally, SAP, Sage, and QuickBooks. UGBS has partnered with these software organisations to provide access to students.

Pledge

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Ice Company LTD and chairman of the event, praised the initiative, underscoring its potential to give UGBS students a competitive edge. He donated 20 laptop computers and pledged an additional 10.

“As someone who has dedicated decades to the relentless search for innovation, resilience, and excellence in this digital age, a businessman and an accountant, I am in support of any initiative that will advance the national interest and change how finances are managed in different sectors,” he noted.

Confidence

On her part, the Registrar for the University of Ghana, and the representative for the Vice Chancellor of UG for the event, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, congratulated the Accounting Department noting that the world is now driven by data, automation, and digitalisation and that “UGBS has taken the lead in this regard”.

She expressed confidence that the new software would enhance students' training and future performance in the workforce.

Advise

Additionally, Assurance Partner & FSI Deputy Leader at Deloitte Ghana, Kwamena Situ, , emphasised the necessity of digital accounting skills for modern accountants. He advised students to master the software to remain relevant in the 21st-century workplace. “If you want to survive in this 21st century, make sure that you can apply all the digital accounting software we are talking about” he concluded.

The launch of the accounting software was sponsored by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana, itel, KPMG, Special ICE, Republic Bank, the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and SIC- FSL.