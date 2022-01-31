Legon: Investigations underway on how a first year student drowned during swimming

Police investigations are underway on how a first-year student of the University of Ghana drowned in the university's swimming pool last Saturday [Jan 29, 2022].
A statement dated January 30, 2022, signed and issued by the Director of Public Affairs of UG, Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyah said the University is liaising with the police to investigate the matter.
“The family of the student has been notified and the body has since been deposited at the University Hospital while further investigations take place.
Some reports said the student drowned after he attempted to swim at a depth of 21 feet in the pool.
