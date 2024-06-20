TUDEC gifts PWDs, others to mark Eid-ul-Adha

Vincent Amenuveve Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:50

An Accra-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), TUDEC, has distributed parcels of meat to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and selected groups in the country to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

More than 32, 000 families in Accra, Tamale in the Northern Region, Cape Coast in the Central Region, Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region and other parts of the country benefitted from the philanthropic gesture.

The gesture which was done in collaboration with Time-to-help, an NGO based in Germany and the Netherlands, to emulate the “spirit of sacrifice” as the occasion signified. A total of 950 cows were slaughtered for this year's celebration as against 650 cows last year.

Significance

A volunteer with TUDEC, Sukran Kaya, told the media during the distribution exercise in Accra last Tuesday that the gesture was not only to commemorate the celebration but also to obey a commandment of Allah.

“We are here to share the goodness and help people. Sharing and sacrificing is our biggest motivation for the gesture and nothing can be more motivating than this," she added.

Ms Kaya further explained that Eid-ul-Adha “is one of the most important Islamic events for Muslims as it is celebrated to emulate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son, Ishmael, in submission to Allah’s command before he was re-instructed to use an animal”.

On the work of TUDEC, she said their main purpose was to build bridges between people who could help and those who needed help. Ms Kaya said the organisation received support from countries such as the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland, among other European countries.

Appreciation

Dennis Adekpoe and Ajara Musah, both PWDs, expressed gratitude to TUDEC for the support and prayed for the growth of the organisation to expand its philanthropic works to cover more vulnerable people in society.