TTU management pays courtesy call on Graphic MD

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Rhoda Amponsah Jun - 07 - 2024 , 09:54

The Management of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Ato Afful, to seek a partnership to improve the visibility of the university.

Advertisement

The visit was also to discuss ways to collaborate in projecting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country. The Vice-Chancellor of the TTU, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, who led the team, said the university would in September this year mark its 70th anniversary by celebrating innovation and achievements over the past 70 decades.

“We have been the beacon of excellence and the hub of information, the driving force in terms of TVET. The theme for our anniversary is ‘70 years of societal relevance: Projecting excellence, innovation in TVET education”, he said.

Some activities lined up for the anniversary include an innovation fair where students and faculty would showcase their works, a roundtable discussion with the alumni to understand the requirements of the industry and the way forward, a CEO conference, an awards and dinner night and a Praise Day.

Mr Afful reiterated the importance of TVET to development and expressed the company’s commitment to strengthen collaboration in the areas of championing technical training and education.

He said the conversation on TVET was opportune, expressing the view that the base of any industrial or technical development of a country needed experts from the TVET field. “We commit to supporting you on your journey, your celebrations and any area we can collaborate to make the celebration momentous,” he added.

He, however, urged the management of the TTU to subscribe to the company’s digitised archive to get information about past events.

TTU efforts

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Victor Kweku Bondzie Micah, said to improve TVET, the university strictly monitored and evaluated the performance of students who were sent to undertake internship training in the industry.

“We also involve the industry in the development of our curriculum and we can say that after doing that, our teaching practices have been different due to the industrial input,” he said.

He said they were creating shops in front of the university to exhibit the best works of students every year as a way of showcasing the achievements of the university. The Registrar of the TTU, Dr Moses Maclean Abnory, for his part, called for the commercialisation of academic research works to improve industrialisation and development in the country.

He said the country must up its game on making use of resources, findings from research and expertise from technical universities to reduce the importation of equipment and products into the country.

Partnership

The Director of Marketing of the GCGL, Franklin Sowa, urged the team to consider subscribing to the Graphic Newsplus App, stating that there were special subscription packages for schools.

He spoke of the company’s printing and courier services and urged the university to adopt it. He said the company was also open to conversations on quality education in the future.

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, underscored the company’s commitment to support the TTU’s 70th-anniversary celebration, highlighting their milestones and achievements over the years.