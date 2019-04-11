Total Petroleum Ghana marks Top Service Week

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited, a leading oil marketing company in the country, has marked its Top Service Week to interact with customers to improve on service delivery.
During the week-long activity in March 2019, management and staff of the company visited selected service stations across the country to serve customers, along with their station attendants.
Among other activities, customers enjoyed free under bonnet checks, tyre pressure, windscreen cleaning and maintenance tips for prolonged vehicle engine life and performance.
Products
The Sales and Marketing Manager of the company, Mr Abdul-Rahim Siddique, who visited Abossey Okai One and Korle Bu Total Service Stations, said the company had made available a comprehensive line of motorist services, encompassing a full range of quality Total lubricants, including Total Excellium fuel that helps motorists to save money and also obtain quality services.
“The company in its drive to offer an environmentally friendly environment, keeps refurbishing its service stations to a modernised standard with a touch of innovation.
Ghana News Headlines
For instance, solar kiosks were introduced at selected stations in Accra to offer secure phone charging and WIFI outlets for customers as they fuel up, pick a quick confectionery at the shop or even as they enjoy a convivial moment with friends and family at partner food corners and so forth,” he added.
According to him, the regular Customer Service Week was a unique moment for Total to take stock of the needs of customers to provide them with desired services.
About Total
Established in 1951, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4,700 Ghanaian shareholders.
The company has a retail network of 251 service stations across the 16 regions of the country with activities spanning aviation, bitumen and mining businesses.