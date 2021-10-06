TOR interdicts staff over product losses

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has been hit by financial and product losses in excess of GH¢20 million, which has led to the interdiction of some workers of the refinery.
The incidents leading to the interdictions occurred between 2012 and 2015, with others occurring in April and September this year.
The incidents border on the disappearance and wrongful loading of products, leading to TOR incurring debts, the failure of staff to pay TOR debtors their due, in spite of the availability of funds, and the taking of decisions with financial implications without recourse to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the refinery.
Positions of responsibility
A statement from the IMC issued yesterday said the affected staff held various positions of responsibility related to the transfer of products.
They had been queried and interdicted, pending the outcome of investigations, it said.
“While the investigations are ongoing, we urge all staff to remain calm and be rest assured that the investigations are being conducted in accordance with due process of law.
“Anyone cleared in the process will be recalled from interdiction, while any form of liability will be dealt with in accordance with law,” it said.
Details
The statement listed the issues to include the disappearance of 105,927 litres of gas oil that belonged to a bulk oil distribution company on September 4, this year and the wrongful loading of 252,000 litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), instead of regular kerosene, into bulk road vehicle (BRV) trucks at the loading gantry between September 21 and 25 , 2021.
It said the rest were the disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GH¢10.4 million from the technical storehouse of TOR, discovered in April 2021; the disappearance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR became indebted to the client to the tune of $4.8 million, as confirmed by an Ernst and Young audit, and the loss of Naphtha (a type of flammable oil) to a bulk distribution company.
The IMC
Chaired by Mr Nobert Cormla-Djamposu Anku, with Messrs William Ntim Boadu and Okyere Baffuor Sarpong as members, the IMC was put in place in June this year, after the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, had relieved the substantive management members of their positions.
It was tasked to, among other things, ensure smooth transfer from the outgone directors, undertake technical and human resource audits, as well as receive and assess viable partnerships for TOR, if any.