Five dead following Sunday's rains in Accra

Five persons have been confirmed dead in Accra following Sunday evening’s downpour
He said another lady who was rushed to the hospital following
“A lady was also electrocuted and was rushed to the hospital but the information I have this morning is that she has passed,” Mr Cobbinah
He added that a woman and her baby are also missing and their search team has not located them yet.
Sunday evening's rains left portions of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle flooded.
Passengers were compelled to alight from their vehicles and walk through the water, while other vehicles were forced to change their routes.
The Odaw river was overflowing as a result of the heavy rains, while parts of Las Palmas restaurant were partially submerged with water.
