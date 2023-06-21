Supply chain summit underway in Accra

A supply chain research summit to help facilitate research, support higher education and increase inclusion of women in the supply chain sector is underway in Accra.

The summit, which is the third in a series, is on the theme: “Africa’s supply chain and the future of work”.

More than 300 people are participating in the programme in person and online from 55 countries.

The three-day event is organised by the Centre for Applied Research and Innovation in Supply Chain-Africa (CARISCA), in partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Arizona State University in the U.S., with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, whose speech was read on her behalf by the Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KNUST, said the summit would serve as a global platform to explore the fascinating interplay between Africa's supply chain and the future of work.

She said Africa was blessed with rich resources, vibrant cultures and untapped possibilities which were promising for the global economy.

“With its strategic geographical location and young and dynamic population, Africa has the potential to reshape the global supply chain landscape and redefine the future of work,” the V-C said, adding that the continent can tap its full potential through the power of innovation, technology and sustainable practices.

Collaboration

In a speech read on his behalf, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel Mckorley, urged operators in the supply chain business to collaborate more and come up with initiatives that would accelerate the growth of the sector

"The idea that l can do it alone is a thing of the past. It is better to win together than to win alone. In collaboration and partnership, trust is a critical factor. Collaboration would give leverage to set up a supply chain that can go global," he said.

Mr Mckorley said the nation needed to build and develop its human resources, create the necessary legislative environment and encourage partnerships for accelerated development.

He further called on the government to consider coming up with a legislative instrument that would promote the integration of the supply chain sector instead of having laws that were encouraging supply chain practices in compartments.

“There must be laws to sanitise planning, logistics and ancillary services such as clearing and forwarding to get value,” Mr Mckorley added.

Situation

The Executive Director of CARISCA, Dale S. Roggers, said diversification by global firms was impacting the supply chain business, and added that after the COVID-19 pandemic, some multinational firms were looking for new markets and sources of supply.

The Dean of the School of Business and Prof. of International Marketing and Strategy at KNUST, Nathaniel Boso, said “the world is changing and things are moving fast”.

He said for the country and Africa to benefit fully from the African Continental Free Trade Area, they needed to demilitarise their borders to facilitate the free movement of people and goods.