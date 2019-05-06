Sunyani gets second female MCE

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Justina Owusu-Banahene, has been sworn into office as the second woman to occupy that position.
It was an exciting scene when the immediate-past Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), now the Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, performed the swearing in ceremony on Friday, after all the 47 assembly members present had voted “Yes” to give her a 100 per cent endorsement during a special meeting called to either confirm or reject her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The position became vacant because of the elevation of Mrs Kumi-Richardson as the current Bono Regional Minister.
The peaceful endorsement of Mrs Owusu-Banahene was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).
Short profile
Until her appointment, the 50-year-old MCE, who hails from Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality, was a tutor at the Berekum College of Education.
She had occupied many portfolios, including serving as the Brong-Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser and Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Prior to the exercise, Mrs Kumi-Richardson appealed to the assembly members to bury their differences and confirm the President’s nominee.
Sanitation
Speaking to the media after her endorsement, Mrs Owusu-Banahene pledged to work hard to ensure that Sunyani maintained its position as the cleanest city in the country.
She promised to embark on tree planting exercises as part of measures to beautify Sunyani.
Mrs Owusu-Banahene called for discipline among residents in the municipality, explaining that without discipline, efforts to develop and ensure cleanliness in the municipality would yield no results.
She pledged to team up with all agencies and institutions, especially the Ghana Health Service (GHS), to educate residents on how to live healthy lives in order to prevent diseases.
Mrs Owusu-Banahene said her doors were open to the public for ideas and suggestions to promote development, good health, education and environmental cleanliness.