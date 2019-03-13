SSNIT Audit Committee inaugurated

A five-member Audit Committee formed to ensure that internal audit processes at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) are in compliance with all internal audit procedures has been inaugurated in Accra.
The SSNIT Audit Committee is chaired by the Director of Finance of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Dr David Antwi, who is a nominee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana).
He will be assisted by the Deputy Director-Audit (GBC), Mrs Joana-Grace Erskine-Atadja, and the Deputy Controller and Accountant General (Financial Management Service), Mr Kwesi Owusu, both nominees of the Internal Audit Agency.
The rest are Mr Alex Frimpong of the Ghana Employers Association and Mr Benjamin Asumang, a representative of the National Pensioners Association, both nominees of the SSNIT Board of Trustees.
Speaking at the inauguration, the acting Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Mr Ransford Agyei, reminded members of the committee that they would be expected to implement the recommendations contained in both external and internal audit reports, Parliament’s decision on the Auditor General’s Report and the reports of internal monitoring units.
Cooperation
For his part, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, pledged the trust’s cooperation and support for the work of the committee to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.
“We need to carry out our mandate as trustees, and we must do this by complying with all laid down internal audit procedures in fulfilling our mandate,” he stated.
Dr Ofori-Tenkorang urged members to guard against conflict of interest in the discharge of their official tasks.
The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Antwi, expressed the gratitude of the members to the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICG Ghana), the Internal Audit Agency and SSNIT for reposing trust in them to serve on behalf of the state and pledged that they would discharge their functions according to the laws that guided their work.
The committee was constituted pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 20 16 (Act 921).
Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Director-General, Finance and Administration, Mr Michael Addo, the Chief Internal Auditor, Mr Andrews Anim-Boateng, and the Corporate Affairs Manager, Ms Afua Sarkodie, all of SSNIT.