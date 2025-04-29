Sod cut for new Upper East Lands Commission office

=Gilbert Mawuli Agbeya Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A sod cutting ceremony has been held to pave the way for the construction of a new two-storey regional office building for the Lands Commission in the Upper East Region.

The office complex, which is expected to be completed within 12 months, would provide a congenial working environment for the staff of the commission in their quest to ensure effective and proper land management across the region.

The office, one of the oldest in the country, with a staff strength of 62, is currently housed in one of the old government administration blocks within the ministries area in Bolgatanga, the regional capital.

The staff share office space with the Attorney-General’s Department, Land Use and Spatial Authority, Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands and National Sports Council, among other state institutions.

Owing to the current predicament of the commission, its regional chairman has no office space to operate from, a development which is a great source of worry for the staff and its attendant consequences on the commission’s operations.

Impediment

Speaking at the sod-cutting event, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yussif Sulemana, said the absence of an office complex for the commission was an impediment to proper land administration in the region.

He stated that the execution of the project was to provide a conducive environment for the staff to work, saying: “The office, when completed, will enable the commission to deliver on their mandate for the benefit of the country.”

He said the ministry was working hard to ensure the passage of a legislative instrument by Parliament to ensure an effective land administration system in the country, adding that “the move forms part of efforts towards raking in more revenue for national development.”

“If effective land administration is done, it will generate more revenue locally to support the government’s development agenda,” he said, and urged the commission to perform its role efficiently to achieve that.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole Bamboi Constituency in the Savanna Region, warned the contractor against shoddy work, calling on the company to deliver the project within the stipulated period and employ local people as well.

The Deputy Executive Secretary, Lands Commission, Jonathan Kwabla Kene, said the quest to post more staff to the commission’s office in the region was always a challenge due to its restricted office space.

However, “we are happy about the turn of events; with the construction of a new permanent office complex for the commission in the region,” he said, adding: “This will go a long way to improve their operations.”

He said the commission was working assiduously to intensify public education and engage with chiefs and other key stakeholders towards addressing issues militating against effective land administration in the region.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, said issues affecting effective land administration in the region included encroachment on state lands, issues of vested lands and land compensation, among others.

Therefore, he urged land-owning families and other stakeholders to address these shortfalls for better growth and development of the region.

Writer’s email: gilbert.agbey@graphic.com.gh