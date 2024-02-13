SG Bank constructs borehole for Kpenoe

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 13 - 2024 , 08:12

The Societe Generale Bank has embarked on a life-changing community project to provide safe water to the people of the Kpenoe traditional area in the Ho Central Municipality.

Consequently,the bank, last Thursday, inaugurated a newly constructed mechanised borehole for the community to provide potable water in place of the unsafe sources of water that have been used over the years.

The people of Kpenoe and its environs, over the years, have been battling with lack of access to portable water.

The situation has resulted in wide spread of waterborne disease such as cholera and typhoid in the area.

During a durbar to inaugurate the project, the Managing Director of the bank, Hakim Ouzzani, said the bank had always embarked on such humanitarian projects.

“It is my hope that this initiative from us will benefit the community and we are also happy that the project is not far from the school and that will be easier for the school children to have access,” Mr Ouzzani said.

He also commended the chiefs and the elders in the community for collaborating with the bank to ensure the success of the project.

He further urged the community to maintain the project to ensure it served them for long.

Bank’s contribution

He said the bank had contributed significantly to the country’s economy by financing both the private and the public sector.

However, he said as part of its corporate social responsibility, it also assisted communities across the country.

For instance, every year, Mr Ouzzani said the bank provided boreholes to communities affected with water crisis.

He said that was because the bank saw water as the first necessity that every living thing needed to survive.

Gratitude

An Assembly Member in the area, Joshua Eli Boakye, expressed his gratitude to the bank for coming to their aid.

“We thank the bank for having the heart if giving because this project is very expensive but when we called on them for assistance, it didn’t look at the amount involved but the number lives the project can save,” he said.

He said provision of water was the responsibility of the assembly but considering the small basket within which it operated, it did not have the financial muscle to construct such a project.

“So when we get companies like Societe Generale partnering us in this direction, we become very grateful,” Mr Boakye said.

He assured that the community was going to maintain it to ensure that it served the purpose for which it was constructed.