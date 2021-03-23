Service personnel advised to learn on the job

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat, Ms Anastasia M.A. Zanoo, has advised service personnel to take lessons and experiences acquired at their respective places of posting seriously since it could help them in their future endeavours.
“Mostly we post service personnel outside their preferred regions because we believe you are comfortable in your preferred region; therefore, posting you outside your region is to help you know your country better and also appreciate the problems other people are facing.
“This will enable you as youth to use the skills gained in the period of serving the nation to help create solutions for challenges people encounter in the communities as you develop yourselves,” she added.
According to her, issues of unemployment had existed in the country over the years and, therefore, urged the youth not to put all their hope in acquiring white-collar jobs but come up with innovative ideas to create their income-generating ventures.
“Your skills become useful when you apply them to create your own jobs than wait to be employed in an already existing job,” she said.
Event
Ms Zanoo gave the advice at the Greater Accra Regional Congress of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in Accra yesterday.
The congress, which was on the theme: “Overcoming job challenges in the face of COVID-19,” was attended by 150 delegates from the 25 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the region.
NABCO
The Head of the Research Department of the Greater Accra Regional Service Secretariat, Ms Abigail Obeng Yeboah, also urged the personnel to consider joining the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), while waiting for better job opportunities to improve their skills for the job market.
“Even though the NABCO allowance may not be enough, it will keep you busy and add up to your skills to prepare you for the job market,’’ she added.