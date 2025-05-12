Previous article: Search for food security on with launch of initiatives

Serve with humility - Eastern Regional Minister charges MDCEs

May - 12 - 2025

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has charged newly sworn-in chief executives of various Municipal and District Assemblies to serve with humility and dedication.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of three Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region last Thursday, she emphasised the importance of running open-door administrations, treating all individuals equally without discrimination on political lines.

The newly sworn-in MDCEs are Solomon Kusi-Brako (Birim Central Municipal), Samuel Owusu-Brako (Akyem Achiase District), and Rahim Taaju (Birim South District).

All three were confirmed by their respective assemblies, with Mr Kusi-Brako polling 25 out of 27 valid votes, Mr Owusu-Brako securing 100 per cent endorsement with all 24 valid votes, and Mr Taaju polling 24 out of 25 votes.

Until their nominations by the President, Mr Kusi-Brako was the Oda Constituency Youth Organiser of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) while Messrs Owusu-Brako and Taaju were the 2024 NDC parliamentary candidates for Achiase and Birim South, respectively.

Charge

In her charge, Ms Awatey urged them to work hard to implement President John Mahama's vision of resetting the country for the betterment of all citizens.

She entreated them to educate the masses on the importance of the 24-hour economy, which aimed to create more job opportunities and to sensitise the youth to refrain from consuming narcotic drugs.

The Birim Central MCE, Mr Kusi-Brako, thanked President Mahama and the NDC executives for the honour and promised to live up to expectations.

He pledged to collaborate with investors to establish businesses, absorb unemployed youth, and work towards making Oda one of the cleanest towns in the Eastern Region.

He also promised not to meddle in chieftaincy issues and team up with the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area to bring rapid development to the municipality.