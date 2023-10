Robbery: Security guard killed, one other person injured

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 31 - 2023 , 12:13

A security guard at a fuel filling station was shot and killed during a robbery incident on Monday night at Koforidua.

A second person sustained some injuries and responding to treatment.

The fuel filling station is located opposite the All Nations University campus along the Koforidua-Akwadum-Suhum road in the Eastern Region.

more to follow...