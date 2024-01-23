Safeguard borders with integrity - GIS boss urges personnel

Daily Graphic Jan - 23 - 2024 , 07:29

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has called on personnel of the service to remain steadfast in their pursuit to safeguard the borders with integrity, compassion and efficiency.

He said their role was even more crucial this year as the nation prepared for another general election in December.

Addressing service personnel at the GIS annual thanksgiving service held in Accra last Friday, Mr Asuah Takyi reminded personnel of their role in ensuring that not only were the borders safe, but also collaborated with their colleagues in other security agencies to ensure that they effectively carried out their mandate of border management and security.

Thanksgiving

The ceremony was held to celebrate God’s faithfulness and protection throughout the year.

It was on the theme: ‘Thank you God of restoration,” and it brought together management, staff and some civilians from some parts of the country.

The personnel in attendance danced to music provided by the GIS Band.

Also as part of the ceremony, the Comptroller-General was presented with a portrait and some souvenirs by the Head of Public Affairs Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, and the Immigration Ladies Association for his cordial relations and support for personnel of the service.

Tribute

Mr Asuah Takyi said despite some challenges and tragedies the service faced, there were also some positives worth celebrating.

He thus commended the staff for their commitment in ensuring the safety of the country’s borders, as well as facilitating lawful travel and migration.

“It has not been an easy year, but was gracious unto us and we need be thankful for that.

“Also, I want to express my appreciation for your unwavering dedication, professionalism in the discharge of your duties,” he added.

He paid tribute to some gallant service men who diligently served the country even at the peril of their lives to save some colleagues who were attacked by some unknown assailants at Bawku.

He also led the personnel in attendance to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the 33 personnel who lost their lives in line of duty in recent times.

Renewed commitment

While expressing gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo, the Interior Minister, members of the GIS Council and other stakeholders, the Comptroller-General also urged the staff to work with renewed enthusiasm and commitment to uphold the values that defined them as officers.

He stressed that such commitment would also reassure and win the confidence of the citizens .

The Comptroller General additionally assured the public of the service’s commitment to fulfill its shared goals of ensuring safety and security of the country’s borders at all times.

The Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Ibrahim Imam Haafiz, in a short sermon based on some verses from the Holy book of Qur’an, urged the officers to love one another as a key commandment from God and eschew all forms of negative behaviour that had the tendency to undermine the service and their relationship with God.