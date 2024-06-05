Rikair supports Tema General Hospital with medical consumables

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:42

Rikair Company Limited has donated medical consumables worth over GH¢340,000 to the Tema General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region to support healthcare services.

Advertisement

The items include medical face masks, surgical gowns, disposable coveralls and temperature guns to augment the facility’s effort at delivering efficient health service.

Rikair also seeks to install a Medical Gas Piping System for the hospital to ensure the safe usage of medical oxygen at the facility. The donation was the result of a needs assessment by the Health and Safety team at Rikair on the critical health challenges of the health facility.

As the leading referral centre in the industrial city close to three major highways, namely Tema to Accra Motorway, Tema to Aflao Highways and Tema to Akosombo Highway, the facility also serves the needs of a number of patients from nearby communities such as Ashaiman, Afienya, Dawhenya, Prampram, among others.



Capacity

The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, received the items and said the donation was timely and would significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide quality healthcare to clients under their care.

He expressed appreciation to the company for the generous support, adding that the resources provided would be put to good use and also called for more support for the hospital.

The Manager of Marketing at Rikair Company Limited, Abigail Essel, said supporting Tema General Hospital was part of the company’s contribution to enhance healthcare services to help the facility to maintain the standards of health delivery.

She said the company had extended support to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Region and the Mamobi Polyclinic in Accra, indicating that similar support would be extended to health facilities in other parts of the country.

The Director of Production and Sales, Dominic Ocloo, assured management of the facility of their continuous support towards the delivery of quality service to clients.



Writer’s email: Benjamin.glover@graphic.

com.gh