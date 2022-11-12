Remembrance Day commemorated

The 77th Remembrance Day ceremony was yesterday commemorated at the Christianborg War Cemetery at Osu in Accra.
The brief but impressive ceremony is held on November 11 every year since 1918 to remember and pay respect to all fallen soldiers of World War I and II, as well as those who were involved in other conflicts the world over.
Prior to the event, a poppy appeal was launched to raise funds to support the veterans.
Present were the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.
Others were personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Ghana Police Service, the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders and members of the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG).
Significance
On November 11, 1918, factions in World War I, which claimed over 17 million lives, came to an agreement which became known as the Armistice Agreement to end hostilities.
The red petals of the poppy represent the blood of those who gave their lives to the battle, the black button is a symbol of mourning those who could not have the chance to welcome their loved ones home, while the green leaf signifies hope offered by crops and grass.
The poppy is, therefore, a symbol of remembrance.
Event
Among activities performed at the ceremony were the sounding of the knell and a farewell call to announce the death of the fallen heroes.
There was also the blowing of a siren at the 11th hour in remembrance of Armistice, while the last post was sounded to symbolically depict that the soldiers had gone to their final rest.
Dr Bawumia laid the first wreath on behalf of the government and people of Ghana, while the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, laid one for the Commonwealth and allied countries.
The Dean of the diplomatic corps, Pingrenema Zegre, laid the third wreath for the diplomatic community in Ghana.
The Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama, laid one on behalf of the GAF and other security services, with the Chairman of the VAG, laying another one in remembrance of the veterans, while the Osu Alata Mantse, Nii Kwabena Bonnie IV, also laid a wreath for traditional leaders in the country.