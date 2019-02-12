Rehabilitation works on Tema Motorway progressing steadily

Rehabilitation works on the Tema Motorway in the Greater Accra Region are progressing steadily.
So far, about 90 per cent of work on the patching of potholes on the 19-kilometre project is complete.
Estimated at GH¢2.4 million, the two-year project that began in January 2018 involves the sealing of potholes with asphalt in the inner carriage of the multi-purpose highway.
Situation
The Managing Director of Sasecom Limited, contractors on the project, Mr Majeed Zakaria, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic last Friday, said: “The motorway was riddled with so many potholes, including some that had iron rods piercing out of them at some sections, but today 90 per cent of those potholes have been sealed, making the highway more motorable.”
He said as a result of the busy nature of the road, work was usually carried out on Sundays to allow for the free flow of traffic on week days.
Use of concrete materials
Mr Zakaria explained that the company was using asphalt for the patching exercise following recommendations by the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) that had conducted some tests on its usage on concrete roads.
He said the use of concrete would have caused much traffic on the road, since more time would be needed for the concrete to dry and become compact.
“When you use concrete to patch the motorway, you will have to wait 14 to 21 days for it to cure properly, depending on the volume of the concrete.
“And that will cause a lot of traffic jams and so the quickest way to fix it is to use asphalt. Once we put the asphalt in the potholes, we open the road up and when traffic starts moving it helps in sealing the road faster,” he added.
He said with the completion of work on a large portion of the inner carriage of the motorway, the company was now using premix to undertake surface ceiling of the potholes and trenches along the shoulders of the highway.
According to the managing director, 20 per cent of such ancillary works had been carried out and that upon completion, it would not only help preserve the main highway but also allow for emergency parking of vehicles that broke down on the motorway.
“Besides, a smooth shoulder along the motorway will allow vehicles that develop flat tyres to conveniently move away from the inner carriage to that part of the road to prevent accidents,” he added.
Public views
Some motorists on the road shared their experiences over the rehabilitation works.
“There is a vast improvement on the motorway now as the number of potholes have reduce significantly except that, there is still a dangerous bump at Community ‘8’ close to the Abattoir that often throws off motorists who are unfamiliar with the road,” a civil servant, Mr Isaac Yeboah, stated, adding, “That bump can cause damage to a car or an accident if it is not worked on.”
In the view of a businesswoman, Ms Ivy Dankwa, the authorities response to the concerns of motorists was commendedable.
She, however, entreated them to also repair the various dilapidated bridges along the road to prevent vehicles from falling into drains.