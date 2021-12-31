Ban on beaches in Accra lifted, patrons to show proof of vaccination

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has lifted the ban on all operations of beaches in the region with immediate effect.
Operators of the various beach facilities have, however, been instructed to allow entry to only persons with proof of vaccination.
To prevent any inconveniences, the council is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to mount vaccination points at all beach facilities to provide vaccination for persons who haven’t yet received the jab.
The decision to close down the beaches was taken on December 24, 2021, after a meeting to discuss the emergence of the Omicron variant and the consequent increase in positive cases recorded in the region.
COVID protocols
Addressing the media after a stakeholder engagement in Accra today (December 30), the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Mr Henry Quartey, instructed all beach operators to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.
Also, he ordered beach operators to ensure that they collaborated with the GHS, the security and intelligence agencies led by the Ghana Police Service as well as their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure strict adherence and enforcement of the directive.
“As much as possible, operators shall ensure that entry points are separated from exit points to avoid overcrowding,” he added.