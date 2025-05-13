Regional Minister advocates waste management programmes at universities

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, has urged educational institutions, especially universities, to develop programmes in "borla studies" to help ensure the efficient management of the nation's waste and other sanitation problems.

Borla is a Hausa word for rubbish.

In an extemporaneous address at the launch of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the School of Allied Health Sciences of the College of Health and Allied Science of the University of Cape Coast, Mr Okyere said health education must focus on preventive measures to ensure reduced burden on the nation's health system.

Officials of the School of Allied Health Sciences had appealed for support to facilitate the introduction of a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy programme at the school.

Mr Okyere, in his address after the appeal, said there was the need for a "borlatherapy" course to deal with filth in the communities as a basic need.

He said one critical area affecting the nation's health and posing a great financial burden on the country was waste generation and disposal in the Central Region, in particular, and the country in general.

Huge monies

He further indicated that the nation was spending huge funds to clean the environment and a lot more fighting diseases such as cholera in modern-day Ghana because many of its citizens, including educated ones, had become irresponsible in handling waste and sanitation issues, which was unacceptable.

"Until we get it right, we are wasting our time," he said, and called on the university to introduce courses that would produce human resources to help the country ensure the efficient management of waste.

Mr Okyere said waste collection alone costs one district assembly more than GH¢600,000 annually, and that there was a need to reset our minds to responsibly dispose of waste.

He also called for the introduction of a community service as part of studies for degrees, where certificates must be given from the communities before graduation, saying there was a clear mismatch between the education system and the needs of the communities.

He urged the students to come together to start a waste management business to reduce the incidence of diseases, calling for a change in behaviours to help people adopt more responsible attitudes to prevent waste.

He said the fact that the country had to go back to communal cleanups to keep communities clean in this technologically advanced age was disturbing.

History

In an address on the history of the school, the founder, Dean of the school, Prof. Ernest Owusu Ansah, said that from humble beginnings, the school had grown to be one impactful centre for the training of crucial manpower needed for the health sector.

He said the school currently had eight departments with more courses being added, saying he was optimistic the school would expand further in the near future.

Dr Beatrice Amoke Sankah of the Department of Sports and Exercise Science said the physiotherapy programme had gone through various stages of accreditation and was expected to begin next year.

She stated that the ratio of physiotherapists in the country stood at 1:100,000, saying there was a need for more to aid health delivery.

She appealed for support to establish skilled laboratories to support research and skills training, saying the cost of the laboratories was estimated at between GH¢350,000 and GH¢400,000.

Innovation

In his address, the Director of Allied Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Ignatius Awinibuno, said it was time to prepare for the changing health needs of the citizens through innovation.

He called for transformative changes that will keep the school abreast with changes in medical development while keeping its original vision and mission, core principles and values of teamwork and professionalism.

He encouraged the students to embrace new ideas and research to impact their communities positively and urged faculty to work to build curiosity in students and encourage them to break boundaries in research.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Denis Aheto, who chaired the function and launched activities for the anniversary, said the university would continue to develop relevant programmes that improved the well-being of communities.

He commended the leadership of the school for the effort to train allied health professionals for Ghana and beyond.

The anniversary will be celebrated on the theme: "A decade of allied health education: Innovating for the future of allied health sciences."

Activities lined up for the anniversary include seminars, workshops, community outreaches and games.