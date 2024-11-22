ReGIG donates to support Skin-NTDs Peer Groups

Daily Graphic Nov - 22 - 2024 , 09:57

A medical research organisation, the Research and Grant Institute of Ghana (ReGIG), has donated medical and surgical supplies to six healthcare facilities in communities within the Nkwanta North District and Nkwanta South Municipality.

The donated items comprise surgical supplies for wound dressing and medications for pain management and infection control.

The Head of programmes at ReGIG, John Kwesi Agbadza, who presented the supplies, valued at GH¢30,000 to the health directorates, stated that the donation aligned with his organisation's efforts to establish support groups in the districts for persons suffering from Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) that affect the skin, thus Skin-NTD Peer Support Groups.

Assessment

He explained that the medical supplies were procured following a needs assessment conducted with healthcare workers in the communities where the Skin-NTD Peer Support Groups operate.

"Since April last year, we have been implementing programmes aimed at integrating mental health services and stigma reduction activities into primary healthcare for individuals affected by skin-NTDs. As part of this initiative, our organisation has successfully facilitated the formation of six Peer Support Groups within the two districts," he noted.

The Peer Support Groups are designed to enhance the mental health and well-being of individuals with skin-NTDs by empowering them to confront stigma, discrimination, and social exclusion.

The donation, he said, was to strengthen the capacity of community health facilities and healthcare workers in addressing the physical health needs of the vulnerable population, while simultaneously improving their psychosocial well-being.

The Municipal Disease Control Officer for Nkwanta South, Paul Angwaawie, received the donation on behalf of the health directorate and emphasised the importance of addressing skin-NTDs, which were a significant underlying cause of mental health conditions among affected individuals.

He expressed profound gratitude to ReGIG for its unwavering commitment to combating mental health challenges associated with skin-NTDs. He also acknowledged the vital support of the Anesvad Foundation in funding the programme.

Together with the managers of the beneficiary health facilities, Mr Angwaawie pledged to utilise the donations effectively for the benefit of individuals belonging to the various Skin-NTD Peer Support Groups.