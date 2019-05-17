PWDs in Fanteakwa North District receive support

Sixty Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) have received support from the Fanteakwa North District Assembly in the Eastern Region.
The PWDs were given deep freezers, cocoa spraying machines, overhead water tanks, electric sewing machines, knitting machines, pumping machines, bales of clothing, container shops and barbering tools according to their skills and needs at a ceremony held at Begoro.
According to the Fanteakwa North District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Charles Oware-Tweneboah, the items, procured at a cost of GH¢76,026, were intended to equip and resource the PWDs to improve their economic lives.
Maintenance
Mr Oware-Tweneboah urged the beneficiaries to regularly service the equipment and desist from selling the items in exchange for money.
He also asked the assembly members to identify other PWDs to enable them to also benefit from the support that the government was giving.
He indicated that not all the PWD’s could be supported at a go, however, the assembly would continue to support them in stages for majority of them to be covered.
More PWDs
The District Director of the Department of Social Development, Mr Emmanuel Offei Larbi, said the assembly, through an exercise embarked on last year, registered 512 PWDs and it was that data that the assembly would use to give support to the people.
The assembly, he said, was still putting measures in place to register all PWDs in the district so they could also be enrolled onto the support programme.
the Chairperson of the Fanteakwa North Federation of Persons with Disability, Ms Yvonne Boaduaa, advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the support they had received from the assembly so that it could also benefit their families.
She said the government’s support to PWDs had helped a lot of people who used to beg for alms to desist from such activities as they have been encouraged to get involve in various trades that will improve their livelihoods.