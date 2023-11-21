Prudential Bank supports Daughters of the Most Blessed Trinity

Daily Graphic Nov - 21 - 2023 , 07:14

Prudential Bank Limited has donated GH¢20,000.00 to the Daughters of the Most Blessed Trinity, a faith-based charity organisation as part of its corporate social investment.

The organisation manages the Blessed Trinity Leadership Academy at Akokoamong and Holy Name of Jesus School, also at Abakomadi, a very deprived community near Abuakwa.

The Managing Director of PBL, Bernard A. Gyebi, who presented the cheque to the organisation, said the donation reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to support the school and social causes.

Request

He said last year, the bank donated GH¢50,000.00 to the organisation in response to a request made by the management of the school seeking assistance to renovate parts of the school premises .

Mr Gyebi said the bank also donated 30 computers to the school last year to support the refurbishment of its information communication and technology laboratory.

He commended the Catholic Sisters for bringing quality education to the inhabitants of the area and promised them that the bank would continue to support charity works to help the poor and needy in society.

Receiving the cheque, the Superior General of the organisation, Sis Eugenia Ampofu, said through the school, poor children who had no hope of completing primary school were now in the university studying various courses in Science and Engineering.

She thanked the bank for the gesture.

Sis Eugenia gave an assurance that the money would be put to good use for the benefit of the children and called on corporate Ghana to also lend a hand.

Sis Eugenia said the existing bond between the bank and the NGO would be strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two organisations.

Members of staff present to support the managing director during the presentation included Thomas Broni, Executive Head Operations, Akosua Boahen, Mr Thomas Dwomoh-Ameyaw and Naomi Adjei-Twum.