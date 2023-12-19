Prudential Bank renovates Oforikrom police station

Daily Graphic Dec - 19 - 2023 , 08:41

Prudential Bank, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has undertaken the renovation of the Oforikrom police station in Kumasi.

The indigenous Bank has generously invested GH¢100,000 to completely transform the station.

This renovation works included paving the compound, painting, installing air-conditioning, and carrying out general civil works.

The aim of this support is to provide the Ghana Police Service with a conducive environment to effectively fulfil its mandate.

In a brief ceremony held to hand over the newly refurbished facility, the Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Bernard A.Gyebi, expressed his appreciation for the Ghana Police Service's dedication to maintaining law and order in the country.

"I want to commend the Ghana Police Service for the various roles you play in ensuring the safety of Ghanaians." We recognise the importance of modern facilities for the service to achieve its objectives”, Mr Gyebi explained.

"To support the efforts of the police, we have responded to the needs of some stations, including the comprehensive facelift we have provided here”, he added.

In response, the Oforikrom district police Commander, Assitant Superitentent of Police (ASP) Peter Gyabaa, expressed gratitude of the police for revitalising the station and giving it a fresh look.

He appealed to other institutions, and non-for-profit organisations to follow the example set by the bank in terms of supporting the police in effectively and efficiently carrying out their duties.