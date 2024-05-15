Prof. Opoku-Agyemang celebrates Mother’s Day in Takoradi

The Running Mate, of the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang on Sunday, May 12, celebrated Mother’s Day with some selected women at the GNAT Hall, Fijai in Takoradi.

The programme was to recognise the unpaid labour that mothers selflessly provide every single day. The celebration also served as a platform for the youth to find a communal moment in honouring their mothers.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who was the guest speaker, congratulated all mothers for their unique role in maintaining households and caring for children.

She also expressed her profound gratitude for the invitation to spend time with the mothers on their special day. “Women have always been industrious. We should not import Western notions of womanhood to define us as Ghanaians.

We need to pay attention to our indigenous education that laid the foundation for our scientific industries,” she cautioned. She added that women have always been at the forefront and, therefore, must be courageous and support one another in all fields of endeavour.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that it was through the steadfast support, nurturing nature and unwavering determination of women that the country continues to prosper.

She encouraged them to keep up with the training of the younger ones in all fields and skills, be it dressmaking, home decorations, catering and other related fields. Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, the NDC parliamentary Candidate for the Essikado -Ketan Constituency, who was also a guest, urged the women to support women in politics for women’s interests to be addressed.

Other speakers included Maribel Akourkor Okine, Regional Director of the Department of Gender of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Doris Obenewaa Darko from Enterprise Life and Gladys Egyin, the NDC Western Regional Women’s Organiser. The Essikado Traditional Area Queen mother, Nana Akua Kodu II, chaired the programme.