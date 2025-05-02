Next article: Welcome to Liati-Wote - Tourists community in search of water

President Mahama launches National Apprenticeship Programme - Targets to train 10,000 young people

Mohammed Fugu May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

An initiative aimed at tackling youth unemployment and equipping young people across the country with employable skills was launched in Tamale last Wednesday.

Dubbed "National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP)", the initiative seeks to train more than 10,000 young people with hands-on apprenticeship skills in the first phase of its implementation.

Additionally, the second phase, which is expected to be rolled out in 2026, would benefit more than 100,000.

The initiative, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and and National Youth Authority (NYA), formed part of the government's commitment to address the growing challenge of youth unemployment, while enhancing the nation’s technical and vocational capacity.

The year-long training is expected to cover a wide range of trades, including tailoring, carpentry, hairdressing and auto mechanics, among others.

Youth empowerment

Launching the programme in Tamale, President John Dramani Mahama said the intervention was in fulfilment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto pledge to empower the youth through skills development and job creation.

He said GH¢300 million had been allocated in the 2025 budget for the implementation of the programme, saying “the money is ready for the programme, it is not as if we are now going to look for the money”.

He explained that the NAP would combine theoretical and practical training, with 30 per cent of the time dedicated to classroom-based instruction and 70 per cent to hands-on practical experience.

“This programme is not just about jobs, it’s about building sustainable livelihoods and preparing our youth for the demands of the modern workforce,” he said.

Inclusivity

President Mahama indicated that priority would be given to women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) who were very vulnerable to promote inclusiveness, stating that “45 per cent of the enrolment has been allocated to women, five per cent to PWDs while all vulnerable persons will also be given special attention”.

He added that beneficiary apprentices would receive monthly stipends, start-up kits and certificates during and after the training.

For his part, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare-Addo, described the initiative as a novelty and said it would go a long way to create decent jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

While thanking the President for prioritising the needs of the youth, he called on all, particularly young people, to take advantage of the programme to develop themselves.

Application process

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, said interested persons could pick up forms at all Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country and apply free of charge.

Alternatively, he said, they could access the forms via the NYA’s website.

“The forms and application process are free of charge so nobody is required to pay a pesewa for it.

If you visit the various MMDAs they will assist you to go through the application process” he said.

