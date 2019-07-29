President cuts sod for Moree fish landing site

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for a fish landing site at Moree in the Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese District in the Central Region.
The site, which will be completed in 18 months, will have a cold storage facility, iced block making factory and a net mending shed among other amenities.
At a durbar of chiefs and people of Moree, President Akufo-Addo said contractors had been deployed on site to begin work and gave an assurance that 70 per cent of the work would be completed by November 2020.
He said the project was in fulfilment of a campaign promise he made to the people of Moree when he visited in 2016.
Education
On education, the President said beginning next academic year in September, education from kindergarten through to the senior high school (SHS) would be free and appealed to parents and guardians to send their children and wards to school.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He also promised that schools in the Moree area would benefit from massive infrastructural development from the Ghana Education Trust fund (GETfund).
Appreciation
The Omanhen of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Dr Okatakyi Amenfi VII, commended the President for fulfilling some of the promises he made to the people of Ghana, particularly, the free senior high school policy, which he said would improve the country’s human resource base.
He expressed his delight with the landing site project which would not only benefit the Moree fishing community but the region as a whole.
Okatatyi Amenfi announced that in commemoration of the Year of Return, he was releasing 50,000 acres of land for an industrial park and urged the diaspora of blacks who wanted to stay back in Ghana to take advantage of the gesture.
He said the area was plagued with poverty and appealed to the government, therefore, to extend one of its flagship projects to the area to alleviate the hardships the people were facing.
The Asebu Omanhen also commended the Executive President of Centre of Awareness, Dr Ato Duncan, a citizen of the district, for his efforts at searching for a cure to HIV/AIDS and urged the government to support the noble cause.
Fisheries
The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, lauded the fisherfolk for dutifully observing the closed season. She said the landing site project would also create jobs for the people.
President Akufo-Addo also addressed a rally of chiefs and people of Assin Jakai in the Assin South District and publicly endorsed the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, saying “this young man has a future in Ghanaian politics so we must support him.”