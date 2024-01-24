Presby Hope Congregation dedicates Children’s block

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jan - 24 - 2024 , 08:01

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Hope Congregation, Sakumono Estates, has dedicated its children's block and re-named it after the late Reverend Dr Erasmus Nii Bonne Odonkor, a former Minister in Charge of the congregation and past General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana.

The service, which took place last Sunday, was officiated by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Rt. Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye and supported by the Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor and other principal officers of the church.

Dedicating the four-storey block for children and teens, Rt. Rev. Dr Kwakye stressed the need for congregations of the PCG to create an enabling environment where children were guided to pursue friendship with God.

While commending the Hope Congregation for the initiative, he urged other congregations of the church to pay attention to the growth of children and holistically groom them in the right atmosphere so they could use their God-given gifts for the collective benefit of the church, their society and the world.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana described the late Rev. Dr Odonkor as one of the many blessings of God brought into the life of the PCG and commended the Hope Congregation for naming a building after him.

He said as the church prepared itself for its 200th anniversary, it was his prayer that all congregation would follow the example of the Hope Congregation, Sakumono Estates in immortalising the ministries and lives of persons who have been a blessing to the church.

Profile

The Senior Presbyter of the Hope Congregation of the PCG, Vivian Danso-Dodoo said the late Rev. Dr Odonkor’s relationship with the Hope Congregation, Sakumono Estates began in September 1994 when he was posted to the congregation as a Minister in Charge and was on record as the longest serving minister, having served a total of 12 years.

She said the late Rev. Dr Odonkor, who later in life was appointed the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana from 2010 to 2019, was a gallant soldier of Jesus Christ whose commitment and zeal knew no bounds, adding that he contributed meritoriously to the growth of the Presbyterian Church at Sakumono Estates and was instrumental in making the congregation a force to reckon with in the PCG.

She said from a congregation that was meeting in a primary school in the Sakumono Estates, the late Rev. Dr Odonkor led the then session to complete a modern church auditorium and a Manse.

She said he also set up the main administrate structures of the congregation and also pushed for the acquisition of a minibus for the congregation.

Appreciation

The Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, who is also a brother of the late Rev Dr Odonkor, as well as the wife of the deceased minister, Beatrice Odonkor, on behalf of the family, expressed appreciation to the General Assembly of the PCG, the Moderator, the Sakumono District Minister, Rev. Daniel Amoako Nyarko and the Session for the honour done the family by immortalising the memory of their son and husband.