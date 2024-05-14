Political leaders urged to ensure peaceful election

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 14 - 2024 , 09:40

The Paramount Chief of Akyem Kotoku, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso, has stressed the need for political leaders in the country to contribute meaningfully towards the attainment of peaceful election on December 7, 2024, by impressing upon their supporters to conduct their campaigns with decorum devoid of violence and intimidation.

He also urged them to refrain from the use of intemperate or hate language to provoke their political opponents as that could undermine the sustenance of the prevailing peace and unity before, during and after the crucial general election.

Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso made the call when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, introduced the newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa, to him at a ceremony in his palace at Oda last Friday.

Among the MP's entourage were core staff of the assembly, some assembly members and the Oda constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Commendation

Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing such a competent, hardworking and affable lady as the MCE for the municipality and urged the core members of the assembly and the assembly members to give her necessary support to ensure the success of her administration.

He also urged Ms Agyeiwaa to let her rich experience as a successful business executive reflect in her new office to speed up the development of the municipality in particular and Akyem Kotoku State in general.

The Akyem Kotoku overlord enjoined government appointees and departmental heads in the municipality to cooperate with Ms Agyeiwaa to assist in the development of Akyem Kotoku which has a long way to go in terms of development.

He also called for closer cooperation between the new MCE and the MP to work tirelessly to project the image of Akyem Kotoku. The Akyem Kotoku overlord said the Kotoku State had a lineage in Kwahu, Asante Akyem and parts of the Volta Region so he and his divisional chiefs were working around the clock to reach out to them to assist in rebuilding the state to make it very competitive.

Projects

The MP, Mr Akwasi Acquah, mentioned a number of development projects he had embarked upon to raise the quality of life of the people in the constituency and, therefore, urged the traditional council to offer him the needed support to realise his objective.

The Krontihene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh, was grateful to the assembly members for overwhelmingly endorsing the new MCE and implored them to give her the practical support to enable her to succeed in all her endeavours.

In a short address, Ms Agyeiwaa stressed that with the support of the traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the municipality, she would mobilise all available human and material resources to accelerate the progress of the municipality.