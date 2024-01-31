Police Service hosts pulling out ceremony for Chief of Defence Staff

Timothy Ngnenbe Jan - 31 - 2024 , 07:14

The outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has urged the various security agencies to strengthen the collaboration among them to help preserve the peace and security of the country.

He said sustaining and nurturing the unity of purpose that had been planted within the security agencies was what would help to promote national development.

"We have worked together for many years as security agencies, and the last few years of that collaboration under my leadership has been exceptional.

I urge you to extend the same cooperation to my successor in whom I have confidence to deliver on the job," he said.

Novelty

The outgoing CDS made that call at a pulling out ceremony held in his honour by the Police Administration in collaboration with other security agencies in Accra yesterday.

It is a novelty for a sister security agency to host the pull out of a retiring officer.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, explained that the police administration decided to host Vice Admiral Amoama’s pull out as a solidarity gesture.

Vice Admiral Amoama, who was appointed the CDS three years ago, is bowing out of active service after 42 years, having been enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as a naval cadet in 1981.

In recognition of his service, the police administration yesterday held the guard of honour at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters to honour him.

The grand ceremony, hosted by the IGP, was attended by the heads and top officials of the various security agencies, including the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Guard of Honour

Present at the ceremony were the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona; Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu; the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Agyir; the Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kuunuour; the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi; and the Commissioner of Customs, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah.

A 96-member all-female guard of honour drawn from the Ghana Police Service was on parade for the colourful event.

The guard of honour was under the command of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ama Dapaah Darko.

CDS eulogised

The IGP described Vice Admiral Amoama as "an illustrious son of the land" whose contributions to national development would remain indelible.

He said the CDS had left behind the legacy of effective collaboration between the various security agencies that would continue to hold them together in the interest of national security.

Dr Dampare said the exemplary leadership of the security agencies had helped the police service to deliver on its mandate.

"At the personal level, you took me as a younger brother; you have nurtured and guided me; you are a true leader and a true brother that everyone will wish to have, and I salute you," he said.

For his part, Mr Agyir said Vice Admiral Amoama was a leader that provided effective systems for the security agencies to work well.

He said the CDS had been a father figure to the Prisons Service, for which reason they remained grateful to him.

"He has an eye for quality and will ensure that whatever was done was the best," he said.

The CFO Kuunuour also said the CDS had been a support pillar to the GNFS.

He said the enormous support the CDS gave to the Fire Service had helped to improve firefighting in the country.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration also said the good leadership of the Vice Admiral Amoama had helped the Ghana Immigration Service to protect the country’s borders.

GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces has planned a transfer of authority and farewell parade in honour of Vice Admiral Amoama today.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new CDS.