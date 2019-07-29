PMMC to trade in Zambian gemstones

A six-member Zambian delegation is in the country to explore viable opportunities in the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) marketing and selling Zambian gemstones.
The delegation has, therefore, held several meetings with officials of the PMMC to seal a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in September this year.
Reciprocal visit
The Managing Director of the PMMC, Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana, said a team from the PMMC would pay a reciprocal visit to some Zambia mining firms to understand their operations and the types of gemstones that would be marketed and sold in Ghana.
The delegation to Zambian would exchange draft MOUs to be studied by both parties and fine-tuned before the final agreement is signed in September.
“This is in line with the ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ mandate being promoted by the President and to also ensure that it provides an opportunity for us to diversify our business,” Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana said.
“We are keen on diversifying our operations and exploring many other profitable and viable minerals ventures,” he added.
Alhaji Sulemana said research conducted by the PMMC in Accra and Kumasi indicated a high demand for gemstones in the country.
Gemstones from Zambia
Even though Zambia is well known for copper production, it is also endowed with a vast amount of gemstones which have not been fully mined like copper.
One of the gemstones from Zambia is amethyst, which is a violet variety of quartz often used in jewellery.
It is a macro crystalline branch of quartz and is the most popular and valuable stone.
There is also aquamarine, which is blue or may sometimes look blue-green to enhance its aqua shine.
The stone is famous for its beautiful and breathtaking sea-blue colours.
Then there is the Zambian emerald, which is the most favourite in the world because of its bluish green colour which is similar to that of Colombia’s “emerald-green”.
The Zambian tourmaline also comes in different mixed colours, which makes the South African country a hub of precious gemstones.
The Head of the Zambian delegation and Senior Economist at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Mr Mukoba Mwansa Mbulakulima, said the project to market and sell Zambian gemstones in Ghana was being spearheaded by the Association of Zambian Women in Mining and that the move was to encourage intra African trade.