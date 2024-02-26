PETROSOL re-certified with ISO certification for quality service

Daily Graphic Feb - 26 - 2024 , 04:46

Petrosol, an indigenous oil marketing company, has been re-certified with the triple International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for quality, occupational health and safety, and environmental management.

The re-certification was done by the Global Business Bureau Certification, a leading international ISO certification firm, the same firm that certified PETROSOL in 2021

It was done after international auditors subjected the company’s processes and procedures to re-certification audit and came to the conclusion that the company continued to have internationally accepted systems and processes for procuring, storing, distributing and marketing their fuel and lubricants that enabled them to serve their customers quality fuel and lubricants in an environmentally safe and sustainable manner.

Commendation

Presenting the certificates to PETROSOL, Wael Salah, one of the international auditors who is also the Technical Director of the certification firm, commended the leadership of PETROSOL for their continuous commitment to operate in line with best international practices and urged them to continue on that path.

Receiving the certificates on behalf of PETROSOL, the Chief Executive Officer, Michael Bozumbil, expressed his delight in the re-certification and commended his team of young Ghanaian professionals as well as their supportive dealers for their incredible dedication to excellence.

He said the company would continue to improve its operation in order to always serve customers better.

Validation

According to Mr Bozumbil, the re-certification is an external validation of the company’s relentless efforts over the years to ensure that its operations are anchored on best practices and processes that enable the company to consistently deliver quality petroleum products to consumers.

He, therefore, assured the public to always drive into PETROSOL stations across the country with the full assurance of buying premium fuel and lubricants meeting the needs of new technology vehicles.

Mr Bozumbil further indicated that these certifications demonstrated PETROSOL’s high commitment to conducting its operations in a manner that prioritises the safety of its customers, staff and the general public as well as protected the environment.

He also added that it underscored the commitment of the leadership of the company to conduct the company’s business in an ethical manner through payment of the appropriate taxes to the state.

He said notwithstanding the current economic challenges, which have led to high cost of operations, he and his team would continue with their commitment to invest in quality and standards because the consumer deserved nothing but the best.

Mr Bozumbil commended their regulators, especially the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), for their continuous support.