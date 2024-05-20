Old student raises funds to buy furniture for Duu Basic School

A sport journalist, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, has presented 56 dual desks to the Duu Basic School in the North East Region to help improve the condition of the school.

Mr Abdulai, a journalist with the Multimedia Group, raised money for the furniture for his former school through an appeal for support for the school which has no furniture and thus, has pupils using the ground as their desks.

The amount raised was used to purchase 56 dual desks and more would be needed to ensure that all six streams of classes are adequately provided with desks to enhance teaching and learning.

The appeal for support received an encouraging response from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the chief operating officer of the Multimedia Group and 28 other individuals who donated GH¢ 23,603.

Among the donors were former Black Stars coaches, Kwasi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko, the Chief Executive Officer of the Wembley Sports Construction Limited, Robert Coleman, broadcast journalists Michael Oti Adjei, Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, Andy Dosty among others.

Also, actor Peter Ritchie, General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, philanthropist Abu Musah and some members of the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) all contributed

Out of the amount raised, about GH¢ 19,040 was used to purchase the desks each of which cost GH¢ 340. About GH¢ 4,080 is also being used to fix some of the broken doors of the school to safeguard the desks from animals that compete with students to use the classrooms, making the environment unhealthy.

Explaining the motivation for his initiative, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai said he was saddened by the fact that he and his mates sat on the floor to learn in the school and more than 20 years after they had completed school, the situation had not improved.

He therefore, decided to use the opportunity he has to help improve it. ‘My mates and I went through the same ordeal of sitting on the bare floor to study. It’s a typical village school and the situation has not improved after more than 20 years.

“Privileged to have the microphone, believing that it's a tool to influence change, I initiated this effort to help the school. That is the least I can do and thankfully, I got a positive response,” Mr Abdulai said.

"I sat on the floor and wrote on the floor for my teachers to mark, but today, I am here by the grace of Allah and my mother, Lamisi Adama Dokurugu. "Maybe, I became a journalist to use my voice and pen to impact the lives of the needy in not just my area but across the country.

When I saw the problem, I didn't just report it but I tried to find a solution no matter how modest. He extended heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed to the cause.

"Thankfully, my friends and followers on social media all contributed. I cannot thank them enough. When I texted them to support me provide furniture for the younger ones in my village because they sit on the floor to study, they were generous enough to send me money.

"The team at AM Show on JoyNews, Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Prime Morning on Joy Prime and Daybreak Hitz. They allowed me to reach out to the masses for support.

Mr Abdulai said there was more that needed to be done as the 56 desks provided were not enough for all the classrooms and while reminding those who had pledged to redeem their pledges, also appealed to others to support

"Many people pledged to support but are yet to do so. I am still counting on them because 56 can only cater for 112 pupils. What this means is that many of the pupils are still on the floor.

I would be glad if they redeemed their pledge. "The JHS alone has about 137 students, while the primary has about 400 or more children so we need more support for these young ones.

"Let me add that since I began this journey about a month ago, I have had many schools that are even outside the North East Region reach out to me seeking support. It appears to be a national problem that must be addressed and I believe everyone has a role to play no matter how small.

"If you wish to support Kparipiri, Wungu, Nalerigu, Jarigbani, Langbinsi, N-nabuni, I am available to either deliver on your behalf or link you up with the schools to help them," he stated.