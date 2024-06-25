Okyenhene calls for peace, unity in Akyem Abuakwa

Jun - 25 - 2024

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has called for peace and togetherness among the chiefs and people of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

That, he said, would accelerate the development of the area to improve the living standard of the inhabitants. The Okyenhene made the call at a durbar organised by the Benkum Division of Akyem Abuakwa to mark the 25th anniversary of the ascension of Osagyefuo to the Ofori Panin Stool.

The event, which was held at Begoro, the headquarters of the Benkum Division last Friday formed part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment.

Colourful

The colourful event attracted chiefs and queenmothers as well as people from all walks of life, including a number of traditional rulers such as the Otweresohene, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, who is also the Regent of the Benkum Division, as well as queenmothers, led by the Okyehemaa, Nana Adutwum Dokua.

Also in attendance were some municipal and district chief executives (MDCEs) such as Charles Oware Tweneboah, Fanteakwa North; Alhaji Umar Baba Bodinga, Abuakwa North, as well as religious leaders, heads of ministries, departments and agencies, and security personnel.

Ahead of the start of the durbar, neatly dressed schoolchildren from basic schools at Begoro lined up the streets, waving miniature Okyeman flags and cheering the Akyem Abuakwa Overlord and his entourage on their way to the durbar ground.

Unity

According to the Okyenhene, the traditional area could only develop when the chiefs and the people were united. The Okyenhene said without unity, it would be difficult for the chiefs to lead in any development programmes that would be of benefit to the inhabitants.

He indicated that chiefs in the area should also help one another to solve problems and that would strengthen unity and togetherness.

"Let's all unite and help one another because without that, there is no way you can lead your people in any development programmes beneficial to your communities," the Okyenhene stated.

Education

With regard to education, the Okyenhene called on the government to offer teachers good remuneration to motivate them to perform well because the role played by teachers could not be overemphasised.

The Akyem Abuakwa Overlord also called for the provision of additional classroom, tables, chairs, beds and other facilities that would make learning more conducive and convenient for the schoolchildren and their teachers.

On discipline, the Okyenhene advised the youth to be respectful to the elderly since they were all considered as their guardians.

He, therefore, explained that the youth and children should not under any circumstance expect any financial reward when they rendered services to the elderly.

Talking about child maintenance, the Okyenhene said fathers should always take care of their children but not only boast of the number of children they have but whom they could not cater for.

Togetherness

Earlier, the Chief of Otwereso, who is also the Regent of the Benkum Division, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, told the Okyenhene that after handing over the affairs of the division to him, he pursued the path of unity and togetherness within the Benkum Division.

The Otweresohene, who indicated that the Akyem Abuakwa Overlord had helped to develop the area, assured him of the support of the chiefs and people of the area to realise his vision.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Fanteakwa North, Charles Oware Tweneboah, spoke on behalf of his colleagues and wished the Okyenhene long life and prosperity to enable him to administer the paramountcy.

Writer's email

