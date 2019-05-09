Oguaa launches 2019 Fetu Afahye

This year’s Fetu Afahye has been launched in Cape Coast with a call on the people to advance the development of the Oguaa Traditional Area.
A Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, who made the call said the festival, which had attracted international attention over the years, must not be limited to merry-making but should provide an opportunity for the people to plan towards the development of the area.
She also asked the youth to use politics to achieve development rather than engaging in acts of acrimony.
“I urge you, particularly, the youth to work in unity and respect your leaders regardless of your political or religious affiliation,” she said.
Excited
Mrs Ayisi said she was excited about the programmes lined up for the festival, explaining that it would put Oguaaman in
She stressed the need for the youth to develop themselves to become marketable in the competitive world.
Omanhen
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II
The Omanhen of Oguaa, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, called on the youth to avoid all negative tendencies and conflicts, particularly during the festivities.
He warned that anyone caught engaging in any offence would be prosecuted.
A procession of Asafo groups to the
Report
The chairman of the planning committee, Mr E.A. Perry Mensah, in his report expressed concern about how people flouted the traditional rule before and during the festival.
He mentioned a number of activities planned to put Cape Coast in great shape for the festival.
They included a facelift of the Royal Reception at the Emintsimadze Palace and other development
“The Emintsimadze Palace will be brought to standard to the admiration of all. We are expecting people all over the world to celebrate the festival with us.
“Cape Coast has blessed the hearts and minds of many people and it’s about time such people helped the city to take its rightful place in society,” he said.
Mr Mensah urged Cape Coast citizens abroad to come home to support the development of the area.