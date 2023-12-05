OccupyGhana mourns Casely-Hayford

Juliet Akyaa Safo Dec - 05 - 2023 , 07:11

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, is mourning the passing of a distinguished and dedicated member of the pressure group, Sydney Casely-Hayford, whose contributions to the course of good governance have left an enduring legacy.

Casely-Hayford passed away on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023.

Statement

In a press statement dated December 4, 2023, the group expressed their profound sadness at his passing and touted his good works to the group and the nation.

“Over the past nine years of our existence, Sydney has played a pivotal role in our collective pursuit of good governance and tirelessly advocated for transparency and accountability in the country.

“Among us, we called him ‘Spartacus’, because of his brave, unrelenting and unwavering commitment to the ideals of justice and fairness which has left an indelible mark on us and the broader civil society landscape,” it said.

Social justice

The group further praised his passion for social justice and relentless efforts to hold people in power accountable for their actions, while inspiring members of the group to do the same.

For instance, it said fights with and for the Auditor-General were deeply informed and largely shaped by the late Casely-Hayford’s knowledge of accounting and auditing, and his ability to interpret and explain the Auditor-General's reports.

“He deserves a lot of the credit for our victory in the Supreme Court decision in OccupyGhana vs the Attorney-General.

“He was also pivotal when we worked on and submitted draft rules on disallowance and surcharge appeals, which the Rules of Court Committee and Parliament enacted as the High Court (Civil Procedure) Amendment No 2, Rules 2016 (CI 102),” it added.

Unity

The statement further said, “We mourn the loss of a true, gallant, gritty and witty occupier and advocate, while recognising his significant impact on the nation.”

The group extended their deepest condolences to his family, saying they shared in their grief.

‘We already miss our 'Spartacus'! But may we remember and celebrate Sydney Casely-Hayford for his work and may his spirit inspire us to carry on the torch for good governance, justice and accountability,” it said.