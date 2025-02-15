Nyakrom traditional council takes bold steps to end child marriage

The Adonteng Division of Nyakrom Traditional Council in the Central Region has unanimously declared war against child marriage and teenage pregnancy in the area.

It said it had to take that bold step as it was jeopardising the future of many girls.

The declaration was made at a forum organised by the Swedruman Council of Chiefs and Elders of the Adonteng Division of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council at Swedru.

Held on the theme:" Ending Child Marriage, The Role of Traditional Leaders and Opinion Leaders in Agona Swedru Traditional Area," the forum was attended by chiefs, queen mothers, heads of clan, schoolchildren, teachers, police, CHRAJ officials, Social Welfare officials and staff of Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, the Nifahene and Regent of Agona Swedru Nana Kwedu Esieni V, cautioned parents and guardians against giving their girls out into early marriages, stressing that recalcitrant parents would be dealt with as stated by the law.

He said the council had come to the realisation that not only is child marriage a criminal offence but that teen pregnancy posed a great threat to the victims, families and communities as it impacted the education and well-being of the girls involved.

The Nifahene said the Children's Acts incriminated even the master of ceremony popularly known as (MC) who would conduct the marriage ceremony and could be arrested together with the family members.

Nana Esieni V said these two social issues could result in abject poverty in society and must be stopped.

He, therefore, encouraged family and community members to report any culprit to the Swedruman Council or the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

He said the council was waging a war on early child marriage and teen pregnancy because many girls who had fallen victim to the canker had become a burden to society.

It was the desire of the council that their children study to the highest level to become graduate teachers, accountants, lawyers, doctors, nurses, and other professionals to enhance the socio-economic transformation of the area Nana Esieni stated.

He expressed optimism that the participants would go back to their various communities, schools, workplaces and households to educate the people about the dangers of child marriage and teen pregnancy matters. --— GNA