Nurses advised to adhere to dress code

Female nurses of the Sunyani College of Nursing have been advised not to wear dresses that expose their body parts since such a practice is contrary to the professional ethics of nursing.
The principal of the college, Mr David Amalba Ayinne, who said this, added that “every profession has a standard code of dressing. Avoid the dressing and hairstyles of other professional celebrities.”
Matriculation
Mr Ayinne was speaking at the 10th matriculation ceremony of the college during which 397 new students were formally admitted to pursue courses in Registered General Nursing, Registered General Midwifery and Registered Nurse Assistant (Clinical).
He further called on the students to exhibit qualities of a good nurse wherever they found themselves which included respect for authority and clients, honesty, confidentiality, obedience, trustworthiness and discipline.
Mr Ayinne appealed to parents to show interest in the performance of their children by requesting for their academic transcripts to monitor their performance
Equity
In her address, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of Health in charge of Public Health, Ms Paulina Appiah, said even though the nurse to patient ratio had improved recently, the problem now was equity.
“We need to bring the communities closer to the Ghana Health Service (GHS),” she said and called on the students to accept postings to where their services would be needed upon completion of their studies.
“We all cannot be in the cities, be prepared to serve the people wherever you are posted to,” she said and advised the students to refrain from cutting corners and rather work hard to acquire skills that would enable them to perform better in future.
Infrastructure
The Nifahene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Addai, who chaired the function, commended the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college for working hard to develop the college and called on the government to provide the needed infrastructure to improve upon teaching and learning.
On behalf of the Bono Regional Co-ordinating Council, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive, Mr Martin Obeng, presented GH¢5,000.00 while the Sunyani East Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, donated GH¢2,000.00 to support the construction of a male hostel for the college.