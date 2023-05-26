Sanction publishers of textbook denigrating Christianity - Deputy Education Minister to NaCCA

Getrude Ankah Nyavi May - 26 - 2023 , 11:10

A Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour has waded into a public debate on a history textbook recently published and said to be denigrating Christianity.

In a tweet, the deputy minister and law maker described the contents of the book as "appalling and misconceived".

He has therefore called on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to consider applying sanctions to the publishers of the book, apart from the directive for the book to be recalled from the market and the issues raised resolved.

Parts of the book with the title “History of Ghana for Basic Schools – Learners’ Book Four,” which is in circulation on social media states that Christianity is responsible for poverty and that religion has incited physical conflicts in Ghana and worldwide.

It also states that religion makes people lackadaisical in their attitude toward finding practical ways to improve their undesirable living conditions.

In his reaction on Twitter on Friday (May 26, 2023), Mr Ntim Fordjour, lauded NaCCA’s swift action to recall the books.

He condemned the publishers of the book and called for the application of sanctions.

“I condemn entirely the rather obnoxious content found in a textbook published by `Excellence Publications’ and smuggled into the market for unsuspecting learners. The content is appalling and misconceived. I support NaCCA’s swift action to recall the books and apply sanctions. Ghana is most peaceful for a reason, and the important place of religion cannot be undermined,” the Member of Parliament for Assin South stated in his tweet.

Curriculum assessment council's reaction

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) on Wednesday (May 24, 2023) instructed the publishers to immediately recall the textbook from the market.

NaCCA in a press statement, indicated that the withdrawal is to allow for further checks and ensure that the issues raised with the content are resolved.

It stated that although the book published by Excellence Series, underwent the standard approval procedure, the content circulating on social media on ‘disadvantages of Christianity’ does not accurately reflect the approved curriculum.