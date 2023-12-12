Northern College of Science and Technology best in BECE in N/Region

Dawuni Emma Dec - 12 - 2023 , 06:54

The Northern College of Science and Technology, formerly 7As (College of Science and Technology (COSTECH), was declared the best junior high school (JHS) for securing 45 distinctions in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Northern Region.

The students acquired between aggregate six and 10 enabling them to gain admission to their first choice schools across the country.

Significant stride

In an interview with the Founder of the school, Nathanial Adams Jnr, he expressed his satisfaction with the excellent performance of the students in the examination.

He said the school had made significant strides in delivering top-notch academic training for students in the region over the years, making it an institution of choice in the area.

Mr Adams said since its inception, the school had produced more than 250 students with excellent results in the BECE that had made them gain admission into grade “A” SHSs.

“Many of them are pursuing their education in science-related courses, including Medicine and Engineering in universities in the country and abroad,” he added.

Courses

Mr Adams mentioned courses pursued in the school to include Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Career Technologies, Religious and Moral Education, French and Dagbani.

The private school, which was established some 10 years ago, is a three phase project which will eventually establish a university in Yendi.

Mr Adams commended the management, teachers and staff, including parents for their hard work over the years, and said the school was opened to all citizens in the country.