North Dayi MP marks Menstrual Hygiene Day with students

May - 30 - 2024

As a lawmaker who is passionate about the girl child's comfort, health and education, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, celebrated this year’s " Menstrual Hygiene Day " with girls in her constituency at Anfoe.

As part of activities to mark the day, she donated more than 2,000 sanitary pads and exercise books in order to retain them in school. The programme was attended by representatives from all the 36 Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the constituency.

Furthermore, in order to improve the health and well-being of the children, the MP also organised nurses and midwives to educate the representatives from the 36 JHSs , who will also serve as menstrual hygiene ambassadors to educate the girls in their respective schools.

Health Education

Addressing the students, Ms Tetteh underscored the importance of health education in ensuring the wellbeing of the children, stressing that “our children can perform well in school when we support them with their hygiene needs”.

She admonished the representatives to take this ambassadorial privilege seriously and pledged to work together with them to support the girls in their various schools. Ms Tetteh also entreated parents to prioritise the menstrual needs of their children by teaching them how to take care of themselves.

Teenage Pregnancy

The MP cautioned the girls against hanging out with adolescent boys and men in order to curb teenage pregnancy in their communities. "If you can do your part and keep yourselves from teenage pregnancy and focus on your education I will always be there for you by supporting your educational needs even as you go to SHS", she stated.

It was a memorable day full of appreciation from the girls and their parents. There were representatives from the Education Directorate to support the initiative.