North Dayi MP honoured for outstanding leadership

Timothy Gobah Dec - 07 - 2023 , 08:25

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, has called on women to continue to play active roles by contributing in diverse ways to enhance the development of the country.

She said the days when women were relegated to the background were over and that it was time they asserted themselves.

Ms Tetteh said this when she was awarded for her roles as a hardworking, developmental oriented, social impact and people-centred woman at the recently held Women’s Choice Awards in Accra.

The event which was held last Friday, at the Underbridge Luxury Event Centre, was to honour a number of hard working women in the country and across the African Continent for their various contributions and roles in leadership as well as their accomplishments.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after receving the award, Ms Tetteh underscored the role of women in the nation’s socio-economic development and pledged to work assidously to improve the cause of people particularly, women and children.

On education, she said there was the need for the government to pay grave attention to the education needs of the children to enable them to grow to become responsible citizens.

“I must say without equivocation that i will support children in the fields of education and health, so that when they grow they will be able to fit properly in the society in which they may find themselves”, she said.

The citation presented to Ms Tetteh said inter alia that: "We recognise your remarkable strides, noteworthy success, outstanding leadership and tireless efforts.

It said” Your influence in the Choice of African Women is phenomenal and as such, we at Global Ovations Ltd are delighted to honour you at the Women’s Choice Awards Africa 2023.”

Ms Tetteh said she was grateful to God for the recognition and dedicated the award to her hardworking constituency executive and the constituents as a whole for supporting her throughout her parliamentary journey.

She also acknowledged the collaborative efforts from NGOs, individuals and families for their contribution to push the development ageda of the constituencyfoward and urged them to continue to rally behind her.