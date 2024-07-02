Nifa SHS gets new ICT centre

An Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre has been constructed for Nifa Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

The project was put up by the KGL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the KGL Group. A Ghanaian philanthropist and Executive Chairman of KGL Foundation, Alex Dadey, led a delegation from the group to hand over the keys to the centre to the management of the school last Saturday.

The move formed part of the company’s efforts to ensure effective teaching and learning of ICT in the school. Mr Dadey underscored the need for schools to be well equipped to help students to realise their potential.

He said he had known some of the issues affecting the school for over 50 years now and cited perennial water shortage challenges which compelled the students to fetch water from a contaminated borehole.

“I know more about education, the history of education and everything than business. And for us being your neighbours, it is our responsibility and a duty to come in and help address some of your challenges when the need arises,” Mr Dadey added.

The company, he said, was committed to meeting the needs of the school and community in which the group operated.

Gratitude

The Headmistress of Nifa Senior High School, Cornelia Kpelle, expressed gratitude to KGL Group on behalf of the school and said the school was a beneficiary of an ICT centre project initiated by the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service to provide computers and ICT accessories to some selected senior high schools in the country.

She added that as a requirement to benefit from the initiative, the school needed to have an ICT centre, prompting the school to impress upon the company to establish the facility.

Ms Kpelle urged the government and other organisations to come to the school’s aid to help resolve the issues confronting it, particularly potable water and desks. “We are using this medium to call out to other corporate organisations and all stakeholders to get on board and support our school,” she appealed.