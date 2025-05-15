Newly reconstituted Peace Council: STAR-Ghana Foundation alarmed over gender imbalance

Priscilla Tsawe May 15, 2025

STAR-Ghana foundation has voiced strong concerns over the significant gender imbalance in the composition of the newly reconstituted National Peace Council (NPC), calling on the government to address the underrepresentation of women.

In a statement, the foundation said that out of 13 members appointed to the council, only three were women, representing 23 per cent of the total membership.

This, it said, fell short of the 30 per cent minimum gender representation set by the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024.

Lack of progress

The foundation also mentioned that although progress had been achieved in reaching gender balance within the presidency and the council of state, such progress was not reflected in the National Peace Council, which was a critical institution for national stability and security.

The current gender disparity, STAR-Ghana added, also undermines Ghana’s commitments to international frameworks such as the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which calls for the need for women’s meaningful participation in peace and security processes.

Current Status

While STAR-Ghana acknowledged that the appointment of three women was an improvement, it still falls short of the requirement established under the Affirmative Action Act and international guidelines, stating that the underrepresentation of women hinders inclusive decision-making and weakens the effectiveness of peace-building initiatives.

Call to Action

As the National Peace Council prepares to reconstitute the Regional Peace Councils, STAR-Ghana foundation called for deliberate and effective measures to ensure 30 per cent minimum gender representation, in full compliance with the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024.

It also called for youth representation, to reflect the critical role of the youth in conflict and peace-building efforts, to portray a more inclusive representation of both women and the youth in conflict prevention and resolution at the regional level.

The foundation concluded by stating that including women and the youth in the regional peace architecture would improve its effectiveness in promoting more peace-building efforts.