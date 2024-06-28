Featured

National Security Minister urges chiefs to help sustain peace

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 28 - 2024 , 08:35

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has appealed to traditional leaders to play active roles to sustain and promote peace and harmony within their respective communities.

He emphasised the critical role chiefs and local leaders play in maintaining peace by addressing conflicts at the local level, adding that they were usually the first to be contacted when there were disagreements in their communities.

"Traditional leaders are the custodians of our lands and they play a critical role in the governance of the country. Their influence and power is very crucial in promoting peace and stability in their various communities," the minister said.

Courtesy call

Mr Kan-Dapaah made the appeal when he paid courtesy calls on some chiefs in the Savannah Region during a working visit to the area.

The aim of the visit was to seek the support of traditional rulers towards promoting peace through dialogue, especially as the nation prepares for the December general election this year.

He was in the company of the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng. They paid separate calls on the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I; the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor, and the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Safo Kutufeso.

Peaceful election

Mr Kan-Dapaah further entreated traditional rulers to support the government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and an incident-free election on December 7.

"As we approach the election, we will like to appeal to you to help us educate the youth and the general public on the need for a peaceful and incident-free election. “We need a peaceful and transparent election to sustain our democracy, but we cannot achieve that without the support of our traditional authorities," he added.

The minister highlighted the government's efforts in bolstering national security through the active involvement and collaboration of chiefs in conflict resolution and community policing initiatives.

Mr Kan-Dapaah also expressed concern over the increasing cases of attacks on security personnel in the country. He asked the public to report errant personnel to the appropriate quarters for the necessary disciplinary actions to be taken instead of meting out instant justice to them.

The minister said beating up security personnel could escalate into a national crisis and destabilise the prevailing peace.

Gratitude

Yagbonwura Soale expressed gratitude to the minister for the visit and pledged his commitment towards promoting peace and stability in his jurisdiction. In line with that, he said, the traditional council had instituted a task force to help combat all forms of crime in the area.

Writer's email:[email protected]