National Cadet Corps congratulates DCOP David Eklu

Daily Graphic Feb - 08 - 2025

The National Cadet Corps of Ghana has congratulated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rtd) David Senanu Eklu, on his conferment with the prestigious State Honour of the Order of the Volta.

Describing the state honour as a testament to his exceptional dedication, visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to law enforcement, the Cadet Corps commended him for his immense contribution to the development of the country’s cadet corps.

During a courtesy call on him by the leadership of the National Cadet Corps in Accra, the Cadet leaders lauded his contribution to security development, particularly the establishment of the Police Cadet in schools, describing him as “a true pillar of Ghana’s Police Service and a distinguished statesman.”

The National Cadet Coordinator-General, Nicholas Nii Tettey-Amarteifio, who led the delegation, said the National Cadet Corps was particularly elated about his state honour because “we have witnessed DCOP (Rtd) Eklu’s unwavering dedication and commitment to national duty.”

“His leadership was instrumental in establishing the Police Cadet Corps in more than 40 secondary schools since 2005, a groundbreaking initiative that paved the way for other security services to introduce cadet programmes in educational institutions as a youth crime prevention initiative,” he said.

Through his vision and commitment, he explained, DCOP (Rtd) Eklu, during his tenure as the Police Volunteer Cadet Coordinator from 2005, facilitated the expansion of the scope of the school cadet concept, bringing numerous benefits to young cadets across the country.

His efforts strengthened discipline and patriotism among the youth and contributed significantly to leadership development, volunteerism and youth crime prevention.

Collaboration

“The Cadet Corps also notes with pride the efforts of DCOP (Rtd) Eklu in establishing collaboration between the Ghana Police Volunteer Cadet Corps and the Metropolitan Police Volunteer Cadet Corps in the UK to improve the skills and experiences of young people.

He affirmed that the citation accompanying the state honour rightly describes DCOP (Rtd) Eklu as “a highly accomplished security professional with over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, public relations and international peacekeeping.

In his response, DCOP (Rtd) Eklu thanked the Cadet Corps leadership for the visit and commended them for the continuous expansion and progress of the cadet operations in the country.

According to DCOP (rtd) Eklu, who held various command positions in the Police Service, the benefits of cadets in the country’s educational system remain enormous and called for increased efforts to explore other initiatives to expand the scope and benefits to all Ghanaians.

He assured the National Cadet Corps of his continued support and collaboration to ensure that more schools and communities derived benefits and impact from the cadet system in the country.